Beverly Hills police announced Friday they have arrested a man they believe sexually abused a child at a local foster home, and they are asking anyone with information about other potential victims to contact them.

Police arrested Jesus Silva, 49, Wednesday on a second-degree felony charge of indecency with a child.

Child Protective Services notified Beverly Hills police Feb. 8 "there was a report of possible sexual abuse at a resident foster home" in Beverly Hills, according to a police press release.

Silva was arrested on suspicion of "fondling, in a sexual manner, a young female foster child under the age of 10 at the home," the press release says.

Beverly Hills police are working with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General and Texas Department of Family & Protective Services to identify other potential victims. Police ask anyone with related information or who knows a potential witness or victim to call Beverly Hills Police Chief Kory Martin at 254-752-2585.

Silva remained in McLennan County Jail on Friday with bond listed at $500,000. Jail records also list an immigration detainer.