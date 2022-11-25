Beverly Hills man indicted on sexual assault charge was free on bond

A Beverly Hills man indicted Tuesday on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman Sept. 11 was free on bond at that time from two prior misdemeanor-level domestic assault charges involving the same woman.

A McLennan County grand jury indicted David Thomas Leet, 43, on a second-degree felony sexual assault charge stemming from a Sept. 11 incident.

The woman authorities say Leet raped is the same woman named as the victim in two open domestic assault cases from last year in which Leet was arrested.

McLennan County Jail released Leet on $1,500 bond Aug. 14, 2021, after a Beverly Hills police department arrest on suspicion of Class A misdemeanor domestic assault causing bodily injury. On the charging sheet in the case, the McLennan County District Attorney's office accuses Leet of striking the woman June 23, 2021.

The jail released Leet on a $2,000 bond Oct. 6, 2021, after another Beverly Hills arrest on suspicion of Class A misdemeanor domestic assault casing bodily injury. The DA accuses Leet of kicking the woman or striking her with a blunt object on Sept. 22, 2021, in this case.

Leet was not listed among the inmates at McLennan County Jail on Friday.

Previously, Leet served a year in state prison, being released Dec. 17, 2015, after conviction on a state jail felony charge of possessing less than a gram of methamphetamine in McLennan County.