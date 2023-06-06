Beverly Hills police arrested a man Monday after they say he cut his neighbor with a knife and hit him in the face.

Gavino Chavez, 22, of Beverly Hills, swung a small blade at his neighbor, cutting him on the cheek, and then hit the neighbor in the eye Monday at an apartment building in the 1100 block of Holly Vista Street, according to Chavez's arrest affidavit. The neighbor told police Chavez spat on him, used a homophobic slur and then attacked him, the affidavit says. The neighbor also told police Chavez had previously harassed him multiple times, the affidavit says.