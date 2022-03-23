Beverly Hills police sergeant gets statewide VFW award

The Veterans of Foreign Wars recognized Sgt. Investigator Juan Cardenas of the Beverly Hills Police Department with a state level Police Officer of the Year award Wednesday at VFW Post 2148 in Beverly Hills.

“I was completely taken by surprise to receive this award today,” Cardenas said at the ceremony after being held over from a 12-hour shift that was scheduled to end at 6 a.m. “It is a great honor.”

Cardenas' chief suggested him for the award based on efforts to equip himself and others with knowledge to assist people experiencing a crisis or other issues related to mental health or substance use.

At the state level, up to 286 VFW Posts across Texas can submit nominees for police officer of the year, Post 2148 commander Alton Leuschner said. Texas VFW officials chose Cardenas among all the nominations received this year, he said.

They also forwarded Cardenas' nomination to VFW national headquarters to be considered for a national police officer of the year award to be given at the VFW national convention later this year in Kansas City, Missouri, Leuschner said.

Family pride

Juan Cardenas’ older brother Paul Cardenas, who is also a peace officer, said he wanted to see his brother cry tears of joy upon receiving the award to bookend the tears of sibling rivalry from growing up.

Dalia Cardenas, who is Juan Cardenas’ wife, also attended the ceremony with their youngest child; Juan’s mother, Marie Cardenas; and Dalia’s own parents.

“The kids and I are so very proud of Juan,” Dalia Cardenas said. She spoke highly of his dedication to police work, “He always works very hard.”

Juan and Paul’s mother, Marie Cardenas, said that Juan has “gone a long way.” She also said she is proud of Juan’s career and his award.

Why he received the award

Beverly Hills Police Chief Kory Martin said he submitted Juan Cardenas’ nomination because of his involvement in Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network training and his dedication to duty.

Martin said Juan Cardenas took the Mental Health First Aid training with the Behavioral Health Network and became certified as an instructor for the training.

“He jumped right in and even helped give the classes to the rest of the department,” Martin said, “while also keeping up with his duties as a patrol sergeant, a lead investigator and working his own cases.”

Juan Cardenas said he took the training because of his "passion" for properly relating to community members with mental health issues.

“It's my passion," Juan Cardenas said. "It’s needed in law enforcement and it’s needed in the community.”

He said the techniques are additional tools along with de-escalation techniques police can use to properly handle situations that develop in the course of their duties.

Juan Cardenas' background

Juan Cardenas has worked as a sergeant investigator with the Beverly Hills Police Department since July, Martin said. Juan and Dalia Cardenas said they have three children: twins in kindergarten and a toddler who went to the ceremony.

Martin also said Juan Cardenas' experience includes seven years as a peace officer and certification as a basic peace officer instructor through the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement.

He also served six years as an infantry solider with the Texas Army National Guard, Martin said.

