Bill would give Texas prison inmates a 'second chance'

Martinez disagrees.

“We are arguing that the parole board is a political entity appointed by the governor,” Martinez said. “We think the process is too slow and that it internalizes the punitive nature of the criminal justice system. We believe this new pathway for release would go a long way to decarcerate the state and give people a second chance that they deserve.”

Longtime Waco criminal defense attorney Stan Schwieger agrees the parole and commutation procedures are too political. And he said the other mechanism for early release is “a mirage, it’s just not going to happen.”

“I think the idea is wonderful, but I am not figuring these guys are going to go out on a limb on any type of criminal justice issue that involves letting people out of prison,” Schwieger said. “I think, and I am not going to use the term ‘rehabilitation’ because there is very little of that at TDCJ (the Texas Department of Criminal Justice), but people get it wrong. Juries get it wrong.

“You are looking at a guy who was 20 when he was convicted, and at 50, he is not the same person. If it is just for punishment sake, which I don’t believe in, it is what it is. But if you are looking to start clearing the prison from some of these folks, there needs to be mechanisms in place for these folks to demonstrate they aren’t the same person they were when they committed the crime.”

