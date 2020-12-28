Blaze heavily damages Beverly Hills home, requires aid from Waco

A Beverly Hills family was safe Monday after an intense fire heavily damaged their home and required the help of firefighters from neighboring Waco.
Beverly Hills Police Chief Thomas Schmidt called in the fire at 1:54 p.m. after spotting heavy white smoke pouring from a house in the 4100 block of Acree St.
“I was out patrolling, came around the corner, and being a volunteer myself I knew from the color of the smoke it wasn’t good,” Schmidt said.
At about 2:01 p.m., dispatchers contacted Waco Fire Department, which has a mutual aid agreement with the Beverly Hills Volunteer Fire Department. The first of three Waco vehicles and seven firefighters arrived at 2:08 p.m., 12 minutes after the initial call.
A Beverly Hills fire crew arrived two minutes later, followed by a second Waco engine and battalion truck, according to officials from the two departments.
Schmidt said that as he ran up the house’s driveway, two grandparents and two young teenagers ran out of the building. By the time the group made it to the end of the driveway a window exploded, allowing air to rush in and feed the flames.
Beverly Hills Assistant Fire Chief John Zachgo said the family said the fire may have been caused by a space heater left on in an unoccupied bedroom.
“We have a good working relationship with Waco, so Waco came and assisted us before we were able to get there,” Zachgo said. “But that’s what happens with a volunteer fire department, people have to get to the station first.”
Beverly Hills is a city with a population of about 2,000 and surrounded by the city of Waco. The city of Waco has a standard of reaching most house fires in less than five minutes, but only for homes within its jurisdiction.
The Red Cross is assisting the family with lodging and clothing, and a Beverly Hills Police lieutenant brought them blankets while they waited for help.
One neighbor used a garden hose to protect his house and a police lieutenant grabbed another garden hose to do the same on the other neighboring house.
Schmidt said neither of the neighboring homes were damaged by the flames, but some cars were damaged. What he initially thought was another explosion turned out to be tires bursting from the heat. He said the cars and most likely the home are total losses.
“I’d say about half if not a little bit more of that house is pretty much gone,” Schmidt said.
He said a company had begun boarding up the home and hanging a tarp over the roof while police left the scene.