Blaze heavily damages Beverly Hills home, requires aid from Waco

“We have a good working relationship with Waco, so Waco came and assisted us before we were able to get there,” Zachgo said. “But that’s what happens with a volunteer fire department, people have to get to the station first.”

Beverly Hills is a city with a population of about 2,000 and surrounded by the city of Waco. The city of Waco has a standard of reaching most house fires in less than five minutes, but only for homes within its jurisdiction.

The Red Cross is assisting the family with lodging and clothing, and a Beverly Hills Police lieutenant brought them blankets while they waited for help.

One neighbor used a garden hose to protect his house and a police lieutenant grabbed another garden hose to do the same on the other neighboring house.

Schmidt said neither of the neighboring homes were damaged by the flames, but some cars were damaged. What he initially thought was another explosion turned out to be tires bursting from the heat. He said the cars and most likely the home are total losses.

“I’d say about half if not a little bit more of that house is pretty much gone,” Schmidt said.

He said a company had begun boarding up the home and hanging a tarp over the roof while police left the scene.

