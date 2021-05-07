 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Body found in Lake Waco after hourslong search
0 comments

Body found in Lake Waco after hourslong search

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lake Waco search

Family members and friends watch rescue boats search at Twin Bridges Park on Friday.

 Amaris E. Rodriguez, Tribune-Herald

Public safety officials searching Lake Waco on Friday believe they have found the body of a 23-year-old Waco man who went missing during a Thursday night outing on a Jet Ski, Waco Police Officer Garen Bynum said in a press statement at about 5:40 p.m. Friday.

Families of the man and of his friends who were with him Thursday night stood on the shore at Twin Bridges Park watching the rescue boats Friday morning.

Waco police announced at about 9:15 p.m. Thursday that they were joining the Waco Fire Department to search a man who had been on a watercraft that flipped. The search resumed at about 7 a.m., witnesses said.

Police said the missing man was believed not to be wearing a life jacket.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: Economy rebuild is 'a marathon', not sprint

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert