Body found in Lake Waco after hourslong search

Public safety officials searching Lake Waco on Friday believe they have found the body of a 23-year-old Waco man who went missing during a Thursday night outing on a Jet Ski, Waco Police Officer Garen Bynum said in a press statement at about 5:40 p.m. Friday.

Families of the man and of his friends who were with him Thursday night stood on the shore at Twin Bridges Park watching the rescue boats Friday morning.

Waco police announced at about 9:15 p.m. Thursday that they were joining the Waco Fire Department to search a man who had been on a watercraft that flipped. The search resumed at about 7 a.m., witnesses said.

Police said the missing man was believed not to be wearing a life jacket.