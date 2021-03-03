Bond reduction denied for Waco capital murder defendant in 2019 shooting

Waco police have said Craven tried to rob McPhaul, a 17-year-old McLennan County Challenge Academy student, because McPhaul had had been expelled from a gang for not being able to repay the gang for drugs he reportedly used instead of selling, according to court records.

According to an arrest affidavit issued for Watkins, Watkins was a passenger in a stolen Toyota pickup truck when Craven picked McPhaul up from a local motel on the day of his death. Watkins “handed Elijah Craven the handgun used in both the aggravated robbery and later the murder, making this a capital murder, of Aquarius McPhaul,” the affidavit states.

McPhaul’s body was found in the street in the 2900 block of South Fourth Street near Oakwood Cemetery after neighbors reported hearing gunfire. McPhaul was shot at least 10 times, Pruitt said Wednesday.

Waco police Sgt. Cassie Price said two other teens were in the truck with Watkins and Craven, but they have not been charged in the incident.

According to a search warrant related to the case, Craven had ties to a local Waco gang. McPhaul had been kicked out of the gang, and the plan by Craven and Watkins to rob McPhaul led to his murder, according to the warrant.