Border Patrol arrests man on McLennan County child sex assault warrant
Laredo arrest

A suspect is taken custody at the Port of Laredo in this undated photo.

 CBP photo, provided

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Laredo have arrested a Mexican man wanted by the McLennan County Sheriff's Office on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Officers arrested Erick Omar Lopez Cruz, 43, a Mexican citizen with legal permanent resident status in the United States, on Sunday after the commercial bus he was riding on passed through customs inspection at the Laredo Port of Entry, according to a CBP news release.

Customs officers determined Cruz had an outstanding felony warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child from the McLennan County Sheriff's Department and detained him. Cruz was turned over to the custody of the Webb County Sheriff's Office.

