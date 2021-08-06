Brazos County district judge appointed to Waco appellate court

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Judge Steve Smith to the 10th Court of Appeals in Waco on Friday to fill the unexpired term of Justice John Neill, who retired in May.
Smith, 69, who ran unsuccessfully for chief justice of the intermediate appellate court in 2012, was on his way to catch a flight to a judicial conference at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia, Friday when he received word from the governor's office.
Smith, current judge of the 361st State District Court in Bryan, said he plans to start his new job Sept. 1. He will join Chief Justice Tom Gray and Justice Matt Johnson on the three-member panel.
“I am humbled and honored to have been appointed to the 10th Court of Appeals by Gov. Abbott," Smith said. "I look forward to working with Chief Justice Gray and Justice Johnson, and hope that my 30 years of experience at several trial court levels will permit me to be an asset to the court.”
Smith said he contacted Gray before he decided to seek the appointment because of their opposition for Gray's spot nine years ago. He said Gray assured him they could work well together.
Smith also sought appointment to the court in 2018 after former Justice Al Scoggins stepped down in the middle of his term. That appointment went to Neill, a state district judge from Burleson.
Smith said he emphasized in his meeting with Abbott's appointment team that in the 98-year history of the 10th Court, only one other judge, Bill Vance, has been from Brazos County, the district's second-largest county. Vance went on to have a long and distinguished career on the court.
Gray, who became chief justice in 2003, said he looks forward to working with Smith on the court.
"We are pleased to welcome the governor's selected appointee to the 10th Court of Appeals," Gray said. "Since I have been chief, this is the sixth new justice to join the court. Each comes with their own ideas and views on how to do what we do at the court of appeals. The last four new justices have all been seasoned trial court judges before joining the court."
Johnson, a former 54th State District Court judge who won election to the court last year, said Smith will be an "excellent addition" to the court.
"Judge Steve Smith brings extensive experience as a distinguished trial court judge from Brazos County," Johnson said. "He has worked to improve the statewide judiciary by serving in leadership roles with the State Bar of Texas. I consider him a good friend and look forward to having the privilege of working with him at the court."
Smith has served as judge of 361st State District Court since 1999. Before that, he served as Brazos County Court-at-Law judge from 1995 to 1998 and was College Station municipal judge from 1988 to 1994. He is board certified in Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.
He also is a faculty member of the National Judicial College, a former faculty member and board member for the Texas Center for the Judiciary and the Texas Justice Court Training Center and a former faculty member and former board member of the Texas Municipal Courts Association.
Smith is a board member and vice chairman of Foster's Home for Children in Stephenville and a former trustee for Abilene Christian University, where he received a bachelor's of music education. He earned his law degree from the University of Texas School of Law.
The 10th Court of Appeals is located on the fourth floor of the McLennan County Courthouse and hears appeals of civil and criminal cases from an 18-county Central Texas region.