Brazos County district judge appointed to Waco appellate court

Smith said he emphasized in his meeting with Abbott's appointment team that in the 98-year history of the 10th Court, only one other judge, Bill Vance, has been from Brazos County, the district's second-largest county. Vance went on to have a long and distinguished career on the court.

Gray, who became chief justice in 2003, said he looks forward to working with Smith on the court.

"We are pleased to welcome the governor's selected appointee to the 10th Court of Appeals," Gray said. "Since I have been chief, this is the sixth new justice to join the court. Each comes with their own ideas and views on how to do what we do at the court of appeals. The last four new justices have all been seasoned trial court judges before joining the court."

Johnson, a former 54th State District Court judge who won election to the court last year, said Smith will be an "excellent addition" to the court.

"Judge Steve Smith brings extensive experience as a distinguished trial court judge from Brazos County," Johnson said. "He has worked to improve the statewide judiciary by serving in leadership roles with the State Bar of Texas. I consider him a good friend and look forward to having the privilege of working with him at the court."