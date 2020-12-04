Brothers arrested on warrants in SWAT operation

A Waco Police Department SWAT team Friday arrested a 20-year-old man at Kate Ross Apartments on several warrants including aggravated assault and also arrested his brother on an outstanding warrant.

Police arrested Jamarion Atkins around noon after surrounding his apartment with numerous police in military gear and an armored vehicle at the public housing complex at 937 S. 11th St.

Sgt. Edward Williams said police obtained a warrant earlier Friday to arrest Atkins on an aggravated assault charge in addition to other outstanding warrants.

Police used a public address system to call out Atkins, who was believed to be armed and dangerous, Williams said. Atkins surrendered without incident and was taken to McLennan County Jail.

The suspect's brother, Darnell Atkins, 18, was also in the apartment and was arrested on an outstanding warrant involving burglary of a motor vehicle, Williams said.

Police saw a handgun while making the arrest but had not yet obtained a warrant to search the apartment, Williams said at the scene.