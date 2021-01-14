 Skip to main content
Bruceville-Eddy man arrested in online sex sting, charged with human trafficking
A Bruceville-Eddy man has been arrested on prostitution of a minor and criminal conspiracy to commit human trafficking charges after messaging an undercover McLennan County Sheriff’s Office detective, according to an affidavit.

Max Myers, 40, first answered an ad placed by an undercover officer on “a website known for human trafficking” Tuesday, according to the affidavit. Myers made plans to meet at a hotel with an adult and a minor who would be brought from another location to the hotel, the affidavit states.

Myers arrived for the meeting and was arrested Wednesday, police reported.

Detective Joseph Scaramucci, the detective behind most of the online sex crime stings the office conducts, said it can take days or weeks for a sting to end in an arrest.

“The sheriff’s office has been committed to eradicating human trafficking for several years," Scaramucci said. "As part of that commitment, we continue to work hard to identify the monsters that prey on our women and children.”

