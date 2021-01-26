Bruceville-Eddy police officer arrested in child sex assault, prostitution case

A Bruceville-Eddy police officer has been arrested and charged with sexual assault of a child and prostitution of a minor after he was accused of arranging sex with a teenage boy through a phone app.

Nathaniel Lawrence, 32, was arrested by McLennan County Sheriff’s officers and booked into McLennan County Jail on Tuesday.

The boy, who lives in southern McLennan County, told investigators he talked to Lawrence through Facetime twice before they met in person for sex last fall, according to an arrest affidavit. During the calls, the victim said he discovered the man was a police officer.

“It should be noted, upon viewing this child, it is apparent he is a minor,” the affidavit states.

The affidavit states that Lawrence picked up the victim in his truck on or around Thanksgiving, then drove to a desolate road where they had sexual intercourse.

The victim later visited McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple for an unrelated reason, and hospital staff called the sheriff's department to report him as a possible victim of sex trafficking, according to the affidavit.