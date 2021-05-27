 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bullet hits Waco house during shooting Thursday afternoon
0 comments

Bullet hits Waco house during shooting Thursday afternoon

{{featured_button_text}}

A house was hit once by gunfire Thursday afternoon near Sanger Avenue and North 29th Street, Waco Police said.

Officers responded to a shots fired call at 1:37 p.m. The incident seemed to involve two vehicles, one black and one white, but no other information on who was involved was immediately available.

Sgt. Peter Mottley said at least five rounds were fired and a bullet hit a neighboring house, but no injuries had been reported.

Officers cleared the scene at about 3 p.m. but are still investigating the incident.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sheriff: gunman in Calif. appeared to target victims

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Hailing from the Chicagoland area, Amaris E. Rodriguez is a 2019 graduate of Northeastern Illinois University and formerly worked the Journal & Topics news organization in Des Plains, Ill. Steve Boggs Editor

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert