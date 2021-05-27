Bullet hits Waco house during shooting Thursday afternoon

A house was hit once by gunfire Thursday afternoon near Sanger Avenue and North 29th Street, Waco Police said.
Officers responded to a shots fired call at 1:37 p.m. The incident seemed to involve two vehicles, one black and one white, but no other information on who was involved was immediately available.
Sgt. Peter Mottley said at least five rounds were fired and a bullet hit a neighboring house, but no injuries had been reported.
Officers cleared the scene at about 3 p.m. but are still investigating the incident.
Amaris E. Rodriguez
Reporter
Amaris E. Rodriguez
