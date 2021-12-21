Buzzard Billy's owners sue former general manager

The owners of Buzzard Billy's are suing a former general manager, claiming he failed on his promise to make the restaurant profitable, misrepresented his qualifications and "wholly mismanaged the restaurant."
Brazos Waterfront LLC, which owns the Cajun-style restaurant on the Brazos River, is seeking more than $1 million in its lawsuit against Robert Andrew Lella, who worked as general manager from July 2020 to March 2021. The suit alleges fraud, negligent misrepresentation, negligence and breach of fiduciary duty.
Lella is represented by Chris Harris, of Waco, and Louie Cook, of Corpus Christi. Cook did not return phone messages left at his office. Harris issued a response on Lella's behalf.
“Mr. Lella was surprised to hear of the filing of this lawsuit, because on November 18th of this year, attorneys for Mr. Lella actually sent a demand letter to the Brazos Waterfront, LLC and to all of its officers and directors, Paul McClinton, Claude Lindsey, Rebecca Lindsey and Jim Hawkins," according to the statement. "In the demand, Lella made clear that he is owed not less than $500,000.00 from the corporation and from these individuals due to their failure to follow-through with their agreement to make Mr. Lella a 1/3rd owner of the restaurant in exchange for his agreement to manage it.
"One thing that’s correct about the lawsuit is that Lella was approached by these individuals who practically begged him to take over management of the horribly mismanaged restaurant. Despite the success of his previous restaurant career, Mr. Lella was not looking for a job, he did not want to manage another restaurant; the only reason he agreed to do it was because the owners of Buzzard Billy’s promised to make him a 1/3rd owner immediately at no cost."
Lella's attorneys said in the statement that the restaurant was so "mismanaged" before Lella took over that it was giving away a monthly average of $8,000 in food to dissatisfied customers. The attorneys said that within a month of Lella serving as manager, that figure dropped to less than $1,000 a month, and that Lella improved the business in all respects.
"When Mr. Lella began inquiring about when his promised ownership interest would be transferred to him, the restaurant and its management started back-pedaling," according to the statement. "It is for this reason that Mr. Lella left the restaurant in March of this year. He quit. You would think that if his management had been so terrible, the restaurant would have terminated him, but that’s not what happened.
"When the restaurant and its owners received Lella’s formal demand from an attorney, they filed this baseless lawsuit against him. All of the claims in the lawsuit against Lella are ridiculous, and if they were real, you would think they would have been brought much sooner than now and that they would have fired him. To the contrary, the claims were only invented after Mr. Lella formally demanded what he is rightfully owed."
This is the second lawsuit involving Brazos Waterfront LLC and Lella filed in the past month.
Martha Ogburn, a former manager at Buzzard Billy's, filed a lawsuit Nov. 30 against Brazos Waterfront LLC, alleging she was fired after filing sexual harassment and discrimination complaints against Lella.
Lella is not named as a defendant in Ogburn's lawsuit, which alleges claims of sex discrimination, sexual harassment and retaliation by Lella.
Addressing that suit, Lella's attorneys said, "Before Mr. Lella began managing the restaurant, he was told by the other owners that he would not be allowed to fire the restaurant’s incompetent manager, Ms. Ogburn, because the owners feared she would invent some type of wrongful termination/discrimination claim. Nevertheless, after Mr. Lella presented Ms. Ogburn with a three-page sheet of managerial deficiencies which she refused to acknowledge or correct, she was fired in August 2020 with the full approval of Buzzard Billy’s and its other owners. As predicted, she has invented a fantastic story and has made many spurious allegations about Mr. Lella that have been reported in the paper and which nobody with Buzzard Billy’s believes to be true. After all, if the owners of Buzzard Billy’s believed Ms. Ogburn’s claims, they would have fired Mr. Lella long before he quit."
The Brazos Waterfront lawsuit against Lella, filed Friday in Waco's 414th State District Court, claims Lella misrepresented his experience and expertise in the restaurant business.
"Defendant Andrew Lella is a self-described entrepreneur and purportedly experienced operator of one or more successful restaurants," according to the lawsuit. "Lella promotes himself as having been, among other things, the general manager of several successful restaurants, with the success of the restaurants being entirely attributed to his expertise and talent."
Based on his representations, Lella was hired at an annual salary of $75,000. The restaurant owners also granted Lella's wish to acquire an ownership interest in the business, the suit alleges.
"Plaintiff made clear to Lella that each of the existing owners had invested substantial money into the business, had an existing ownership agreement with ownership percentages and evidence of ownership. However, Lella represented that he was unable to make any monetary investment into the business because he simply had no money. Lella also represented that Lella did not want to acquire immediate ownership, or otherwise put any potential ownership agreements in writing, due to his pending divorce for fear that his soon-to-be-ex-wife would also acquire ownership interest or demand additional monies as part of the divorce."
The lawsuit alleges Lella never paid any consideration for an ownership interest and never asked for it or received it.
The suit also claims Lella failed to perform his duties, failed to work normal hours and "used the restaurant as his own personal playground, failing to make the restaurant profitable, costing the restaurant unnecessary expense and otherwise making the restaurant an intolerable place to work and eat."