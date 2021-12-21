Buzzard Billy's owners sue former general manager

"One thing that’s correct about the lawsuit is that Lella was approached by these individuals who practically begged him to take over management of the horribly mismanaged restaurant. Despite the success of his previous restaurant career, Mr. Lella was not looking for a job, he did not want to manage another restaurant; the only reason he agreed to do it was because the owners of Buzzard Billy’s promised to make him a 1/3rd owner immediately at no cost."

Lella's attorneys said in the statement that the restaurant was so "mismanaged" before Lella took over that it was giving away a monthly average of $8,000 in food to dissatisfied customers. The attorneys said that within a month of Lella serving as manager, that figure dropped to less than $1,000 a month, and that Lella improved the business in all respects.

"When Mr. Lella began inquiring about when his promised ownership interest would be transferred to him, the restaurant and its management started back-pedaling," according to the statement. "It is for this reason that Mr. Lella left the restaurant in March of this year. He quit. You would think that if his management had been so terrible, the restaurant would have terminated him, but that’s not what happened.