Capital murder trial begins in case of Bellmead man accused of killing two relatives

Opening arguments begin Tuesday in the capital murder trial of a Bellmead man accused of killing two relatives at his home in 2020.

A jury was selected Monday for the trial of Johnny Alvin Wilson, 39, in the 54th State District Court of Judge Susan Kelly.

He is accused of fatally shooting Rachel Dionne Strickland, 40, and Christopher Dewayne Wilson, 42, on May 22, 2020 outside his home in the 4700 block of Florida Street, in Bellmead, south of Texas State Technical College.

Strickland and Christopher Wilson and their 16-year-old daughter were at a family gathering at Johnny Wilson's house when the shootings occurred, the Tribune-Herald reported in 2020. The teenage daughter witnessed Johnny Wilson shoot her parents and fled over a fence into a neighbor's yard, according to affidavits from the incident.

Others at the scene included Johnny Wilson's wife and infant, police reported at the time.

At the time, Johnny Wilson’s wife told investigators that she saw the shooting, according to a search warrant affidavit.

She said he took a pistol from a safe in the home and carried it the whole day, the affidavit says. After 4 p.m., she “noticed (he) had an odd look on his face,” the affidavit says. “She had never seen him with that look on his face before,” the affidavit says.

A neighbor across the street also told investigators she saw a woman shot and heard several gunshots at Johnny Wilson's home, the affidavit says.

The neighbor could only “see the arm of the guy that fired the hand gun, however she stated she believes it is the same guy the police put on the ground in front of the house,” the affidavit says.

Johnny Wilson has been held since then on $2.3 million bail in McLennan County Jail on two counts of capital murder and related charges, including second-degree felony aggravated assault, third-degree felony unlawful possession of a firearm and state jail felony child endangerment.

Prosecutors Staci Johnson and Donald McCarthy, from the McLennan County District Attorney's Office, and defense attorneys Jon Evans and John Donahue conducted jury selection on Monday, to thin a jury pool of around 60 potential jurors down to 12 for the trial.

A search of McLennan County Courthouse records found no prior charges or convictions at the felony or misdemeanor level for Johnny Wilson.