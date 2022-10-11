Capital murder trial in Bellmead shooting postponed two weeks by juror's illness

A juror called in sick Tuesday, leading to a two-week delay at the start of a capital murder trial in Waco's 54th State District Court.

Judge Susan Kelly postponed the capital murder trial of Johnny Alvin Wilson, 39, of Bellmead, until Oct. 24. Johnny Wilson stands accused of shooting and killing two relatives at a cookout in Bellmead in 2020. Court filings ahead of the anticipated start of opening arguments and testimony Tuesday also reveal Johnny Wilson was sentenced to 15 years in prison for a 2003 murder conviction in Arkansas.

Prosecutors allege Johnny Wilson of fatally shot his relatives, Rachel Dionne Strickland, 40, and Christopher Dewayne Wilson, 42, on May 22, 2020, at a family gathering outside his home in the 4700 block of Florida Street in Bellmead. Court documents indicate that at least three people saw the shootings.

Defense attorney Jon Evans asked potential jurors questions Monday about self defense and the castle doctrine, referring to Texas legal rule that a person can defend their home with force.

As the start of the trial was approaching Tuesday, officials realized one of the jurors selected Monday was out sick.

Before Kelly released the remaining jurors until trial resumes, she swore one witness in and admonished him not discuss the case or view media reports about it.

A pretrial filing reveals prosecutors intend to inform jurors of Johnny Wilson's Sept. 30, 2003, second-degree murder conviction in Union County Arkansas. The Arkansas court sentenced Johnny Wilson to 15 years in prison, with five years suspended, for the Mar. 5, 2003, murder of which he was convicted.

Prosecutors intend to bring up the conviction at trail by means of a video recording of Johnny Wilson's confession to the 2003 murder, as well as through the testimony of eyewitnesses and an investigator, according to the filing.

The prosecutor wrote that his purposes for introducing this prior conviction would include "absence of mistake or lack of accident" as well as all other purposes allowed under the Texas Code of Criminal procedure.

The court rescheduled opening statements for Johnny Wilson's trial to Oct. 24, with the trial to run several days that week.