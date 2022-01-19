Car found by divers in Brazos linked to 2017 disappearance of Waco woman

A team of divers who had agreed to help the family of a woman missing for four years found a car Wednesday in the Brazos River thought to be linked to her disappearance.

A private operation called Adventures with Purpose worked with the Waco Fire Department to recover a two-toned blue-gray Kia Rio in the river near the south boat ramp at Brazos Park East.

Crews pulled car up from about 13 feet of water around 4:45 p.m. The windshield of the car was missing and the passenger side window was broken. About 30 minutes later they found human remains in the car.

The vehicle matches the description of the car driven by Stephanie Torres, a convenience store clerk who disappeared in December 2017 at the age of 43.

The divers found two other submerged cars not believed to be related to Torres' disappearance.

Waco Police Det. Ruston Thompson took DNA swabs from Torres' family members who were waiting at the park during the recovery.

Torres' daughter, Bianca Rosas-Torres, 27, said she has never given up looking for her mother, who counted Brazos Park East as one of her favorite places.