Car found by divers in Brazos linked to 2017 disappearance of Waco woman

A team of divers who had agreed to help the family of a woman missing for four years found a car Wednesday in the Brazos River thought to be linked to her disappearance.
A private operation called Adventures with Purpose worked with the Waco Fire Department to recover a two-toned blue-gray Kia Rio in the river near the south boat ramp at Brazos Park East.
Crews pulled car up from about 13 feet of water around 4:45 p.m. The windshield of the car was missing and the passenger side window was broken. About 30 minutes later they found human remains in the car.
The vehicle matches the description of the car driven by Stephanie Torres, a convenience store clerk who disappeared in December 2017 at the age of 43.
The divers found two other submerged cars not believed to be related to Torres' disappearance.
Waco Police Det. Ruston Thompson took DNA swabs from Torres' family members who were waiting at the park during the recovery.
Torres' daughter, Bianca Rosas-Torres, 27, said she has never given up looking for her mother, who counted Brazos Park East as one of her favorite places.
She said her mother was despondent over health issues and suffered fibromyalgia, a syndrome that causes musculoskeletal pain.
Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said Waco police detectives worked the case until 2019, after leads dried up.
Adventures with a Purpose officials contacted Rosas-Torres and offered to help after they came across her social media posts on about her missing mother.
The organization employs a team of divers who travel the country conducting underwater searches for missing people. The team offers its services for free to law enforcement and is funded through videos on social media sites along with merchandise sales. The scene at Brazos Park East was being recorded by a documentary film crew and a national NBC news team.
The team was in Central Texas in the past few days to help the Bosque County Sheriff's Office search Lake Whitney for the remains of a man, John Creech, who went missing 13 years ago.
The sheriff's office reported that two vehicles were removed from the lake Saturday from a depth of 40 to 65 feet, according to an Associated Press report. Six more vehicles were located and searched, the AP reported. It was unclear whether any of the vehicles belonged to Creech.