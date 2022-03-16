Car pulled from Lake Waco

The Waco Fire Department Dive Team, assisted by Waco police, Tow King employees and others, pulled a car from Lake Waco, near a boat ramp, around midday Wednesday.

Police Officer Kurt Morsbach and Fire Lt. M. O. Herbert said the vehicle is a 1985 Honda CRX. Under caked-on mud, the paint appeared to have been white and no license plate was found on the car.

“The next step is for investigators to try to determine how long the car was submerged," Waco police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said. "They will also try to link it to its owner and find people connected to it."

After the small car emerged from the water at Koehne Park upside down, tow truck operators from Tow King used cables to flip the vehicle back right side up.

Nothing readily apparent in the vehicle after it emerged from the water indicated it might have been connected to any crime, Morsbach said as he gave the vehicle a cursory examination after it turned back over.

A fisherman saw the vehicle on his fish finder Monday about 55 yards away from the boat ramp, near white buoys, and reported it to police Tuesday, Morsbach said.

Herbert led the fire department divers who found the car Wednesday. He said that with the amount of algae built up on the car and the amount of aquatic life gathered on it, it could not have been under water since the mid to late 1980s.

He and Morsbach differed their assessment of the condition of the vehicle after it emerged from the water. Herbert said it appeared to have been burned before being dumped in the lake.

Morsbach said that what appeared to be charred and burned waterlogged material on the underside of the car was actually a layer of mud.

Fire Lt. Keith Guillory said the dive team could recover nothing else from the car.

The vehicle would first go to the towing company’s yard and then to the police department for a thorough examination, Herbert said.

The thorough examination would take longer than an afternoon, Shipley said. She also said investigators found the vehicle identification number or VIN to be illegible.

Police investigators will search for people connected to the vehicle and see what that reveals, Shipley said. The investigation is on going.

