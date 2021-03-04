Card skimmers found at Waco Drive gas station

Anyone who has recently paid for gas at the pump at a Sunoco gas station at 825 W. Waco Drive should check credit card and bank statements after skimmers were found there Wednesday, Waco police said.

In a news release, Waco Police Officer Garen Bynum said employees at the store found the five skimmers at the store Wednesday and called police. A store technician removed them.

“Please advise citizens who may have recently purchased fuel from this store to check their bank accounts and report any unauthorized activity or purchases to the Waco Police Department,” Bynum said in a statement. “At this time, it’s unknown just how long the skimmers were on the pumps.”

Skimmers are illegal devices that record or transmit credit card information to the user once they're connected to payment card terminals. Skimmers were discovered at the store in August 2020, and police issued a similar warning for customers.

Bynum said the department advises customers to always pay inside of gas stations instead of paying at the pump to avoid skimmers.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.