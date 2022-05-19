Ceremony keeps alive memory of Waco area's fallen officers

As the city of Waco and Waco Police Department on Thursday honored the peace officers from the area who died in the line of duty, some in the crowd kept alive memories of family members who fell more than 80 years ago.

Following a tradition started by JFK in 1962 proclaiming National Police Week to honor fallen officers as the week of May 15th, Waco Mayor Dillon Meek and Police Chief Sheryl Victorian led a ceremony in honor of local, state and federal peace officers who died in the line of duty in McLennan County from 1871 to 2021. The ceremony took place at the Waco Peace Officers Memorial at Indian Spring Park.

After the national anthem and while the bell tolled during the laying of the wreath, Sgt. Garen Bynum of the Waco Police Department read the names of all those fallen officers.

The first peace officer to die in the county was Waco City Marshal Laban Hoffman, on Jan. 6, 1871. The most recent were of COVID-19 last year: City Marshal Michael Keathley of West on Sept. 2 and Officer Ricky Roberts of McLennan Community College Police Department on July 19.

The names Bynum read Thursday also included Urby Thompson and Elmer Huddleston, two long-ago Waco officers whose stories are preserved in family memory.

Peggy Edge and Marian Thompson Nelson, first cousins who attended the ceremony Thursday, are granddaughters of Officer Thompson, who died July 25, 1933.

Edge, a retired minister, recounted the story of how her grandfather Thompson died.

“He was just coming on duty, to walk a beat downtown, when he saw someone who appeared drunk and disorderly,” Edge said.

Edge said her grandfather walked up to the staggering person to see what was the matter. Fisticuffs followed, she said.

“During the fight, the man who appeared drunk and disorderly got my grandfather’s gun and shot him,” Edge said. Her grandfather died of that gunshot.

Edge said that her mother was Thompson’s youngest daughter. He had one son, Urby Thompson Jr., who was was Nelson's father.

“My father went to school with the daughter of the man who shot my grandfather,” Nelson said.

Nelson said her father told her that girl had it worse than he did.

“Their schoolmates shouldn’t have treated her the way they did,” Nelson said. “It wasn’t her fault, what her father did.”

Edge said their family wanted their grandfather’s killer brought to justice.

“But they never wanted him to be hanged,” Edge said. “That kind of (feeling) was never part of our family’s story.”

Officer Elmer Huddleston, Waco Police Department, died July 2, 1940, said his granddaughter, Lesa Lawson, who also attended Thursday’s ceremony.

Lawson said her grandfather died about a month before her mother was born.

“Some of my grandmother’s friends, who knew my grandfather very well and worked with him, became godparents to my mother after my grandfather was killed,” Lawson said.

Those friends and family members passed on stories and experiences that kept alive Huddleston's memory.

At the ceremony, Mayor Meek offered “extreme gratitude” to peace officers. He said it was a “great honor to give a proclamation” honoring peace officers who died protecting citizens.

“It is a challenging time to be a peace officer," he said, recounting the number of state and national deaths of peace officers.

So far this year across the U.S., 107 peace officers have died in the line of duty, including 60 for medical reasons. Twenty-four of them are in Texas (14 of COVID-19) but none are in McLennan County, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page website.

Last year, 622 nationally (480 of COVID-19), 118 in Texas (95 of COVID-19) and two in McLennan County (both of COVID-19) died, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.

Victorian recalled a time early in her career — when she had less than two years as a police officer — that her mother was afraid, seeing the police station phone number come up on a call from Victorian during a shift.

That was when Victorian began to understand the anxiety and concern that loved ones feel every time an officer goes to work. A ringing phone could signal a final phone call, Victorian said.

“Or it could be supervisor or a colleague calling to say their officer isn’t coming home,” she said.

“Those whose lives we stand today to remember today, put service above self,” the police chief said.

