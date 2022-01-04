Chief justice backs plan to review patent trial forum-shopping that lands major cases in Waco

Courts in Waco in the Western District of Texas and Marshall in the Eastern District have long been the bane of tech companies. In the first year that most courts around the country were closed because of the pandemic, juries in the two districts slapped companies like Apple and Intel Corp. with more than $3.7 billion in damages, including a $2.2 billion hit against Intel in Waco.

‘Troll’

The Texas courts are particularly favored by patent-licensing firms, often called the pejorative “troll,” whose sole purpose is to collect royalties. The companies don’t make products, nor in many cases are they the original inventors of the patented technology. The firms often file dozens or even hundreds of lawsuits against tech developers, manufacturers and retailers in hopes of a quick payoff.

The much-criticized actions of those firms has enabled tech companies to lob the “troll” word at almost any patent owner that sues them, including universities, research firms and struggling business that argue they’ve been overwhelmed by the power of Silicon Valley.