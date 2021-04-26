Chief Victorian adds WPD to national movement to recruit more female officers

Bynum said that while the department has a relatively high number of women, it could do better.

“We are already moving in the right direction but we do have more work to do,” Bynum said.

Nall said that looking into recruiting is important right now.

“Recruiting and outreach across all demographics can be improved upon because right now is a pretty tough time to really try to attract any officers or any prospecting officers to this job field,” Nall said.

Nall said Chief Victorian initiated the effort to join 30x30, saying she was involved in the issue "long before she got here."

"Underrepresentation of female officers across the nation is something we are all aware of," Nall said. "We want the best candidates and we want to reach those candidates."

Nall is confident that the department will continue to move in the right direction and help 30x30 get closer to that goal.

“I do think we can do it," Nall said. "The Waco Police Department has always been a pretty progressive department and always works with the community and works with some of the best practice guidelines."

