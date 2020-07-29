You are the owner of this article.
Child porn search warrant leads to arrest in Hewitt
Child porn search warrant leads to arrest in Hewitt

Texas Department of Public Safety investigators arrested a Hewitt man late Tuesday morning after uncovering multiple images of child pornography at his home, an arrest affidavit states.

DPS officials arrested Caleb Andrew Phillips, 28, after getting a warrant and searching his home in the 200 block of Ritchie Road, next door to the Hewitt Police Department.

Caleb Andrew Phillips

During an interview with investigators at his apartment, Phillips identified people in pornographic images on electronic devices there as being juveniles, according to the affidavit. He also said he was the only person at the home who "had downloaded and viewed the sexually explicit images of children," officers wrote in the affidavit. The document does not include the number of images or videos identified.

Phillips was taken to McLennan County jail on a third-degree felony charge of possession of child pornography. He was released Wednesday on $5,000 bond.

