China Spring girls basketball assistant coach arrested on child prostitution charge

A China Spring High School assistant girls basketball coach was arrested Thursday after he showed up to a parking lot in town expecting to pay for sex with a minor, McLennan County Sheriff's Office investigators said.

Kenneth Lamadrid, 40, was arrested on multiple charges after he responded to an online ad offering sex for money that had been placed by an undercover detective, according to an arrest affidavit.

Lamadrid arranged a payment amount and meeting place in a parking lot for sex with two individuals, including one the detective represented as a minor, the affidavit says. He asked that the two females be engaged in a sexual act in the backseat of a vehicle when he arrived and he would join them, according to the report.

Lamadrid arrived and drove around the decoy vehicle before parking, walking over and trying to get in, the affidavit says.

He was arrested on charges of prostitution, prostitution of a minor and sexual performance of a child, and when he was taken into custody, he had the agreed upon payment amount and the cellphone he used to communicate with detectives, officials said.

Lamadrid has been placed on administrative leave, China Spring Independent School District Superintendent Marc Faulkner said in a statement.