China Spring man sentenced to 40 years in prison in child sex abuse cases

A 20-year-old China Spring man was sentenced to 40 years in prison Wednesday in the sexual abuse of two young girls.

Tyler James Kirkpatrick pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child and three counts of indecency with a child by contact in the abuse of an 11-year-old girl and two counts of indecency with a child by contact in a separate indictment involving a 9-year-old victim.

In a hearing Wednesday, 19th State District Judge Thomas West sentenced Kirkpatrick to concurrent 20-year prison terms on each of the six counts but stacked the two indictments for a total of 40 years in prison.

One of the girls testified at the hearing and later gave a victim-impact statement. She said she was eager for closure and remains affected by the abuse but prays that Kirkpatrick will get the help he needs.

Her father told the court he carries a suicide note his daughter wrote with him every day to remind him how badly the ordeal affected her and his family.

Kirkpatrick was arrested in December 2018 after the older girl reported Kirkpatrick sexually abused her two months before. Investigators learned of the other victim after the first girl reported the assault.

"We are proud of the victim and the family for standing up and getting their story told," prosecutor Will Hix said. "We are grateful to the judge for giving what we believe is a just sentence in line with what the citizens of this county would expect."

