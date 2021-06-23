City of Woodway donates fire truck to MCC fire academy

“A lot of the fire departments will have updated equipment so when we get to those departments, if we had outdated equipment, we have to relearn how to redo certain things,” Gatica said. She said safety is also important, as outdated equipment could break up and cause serious injuries to someone.

Cadet David Patenaude, 30, joined the program as part of his career change from real estate agent to firefighter after doing a ride-along with his brother, who is a firefighter in Round Rock. He graduated from the academy in May.

“Hearing the tones go off and going on those calls, it was a rush of adrenaline every time,” Patenaude said, adding he hopes to start interviewing for different departments soon.

Patenaude said it is important for cadets to be familiar with new equipment as they will be using them in their future jobs.

“Really, it's all about what other departments are going to be using,” Patenaude said. “Every department is going to try to update their stuff as new ones come out, to just give them a better chance. Before we got this truck, we were using another one, I forgot what year it was, but when you would turn the pump on and water was pouring out of the bottom of the truck, it did the job but not effectively.”