City: Waco parks employee dies in accident

A city worker was killed while cutting down a tree at Brazos Park East on Monday morning, city officials said.

Police, fire and American Medical Response crews responded to Brazos Park East around 8:30 a.m., where city employees were doing maintenance on the park. Near the river walk, city workers were working on cutting a large tree down when the worker, identified as Robert Ochoa, 59, of Waco was killed, Assistant City Manager Ryan Holt said.

Waco Parks and Recreation Director Jonathan Cook said crews were working on routine maintenance when the accident happened. Holt said a large tree trimming crew were working at the park when the accident happened.

Ochoa, a city employee since January 2018, was not cutting the tree at the time, but a piece of the tree appeared to have fallen on him, Holt said. The investigation continued and additional information was not available.

Family members of the worker were notified Monday morning, Holze said. Resources for workers and Ochoa’s family were going to be made available, officials said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.