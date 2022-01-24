Civil commitment trial begins for sex offender inmate from Waco

Testimony is set to begin Tuesday in the civil commitment trial of a former Waco man who the state claims is a sexual predator and should not be released.
Attorneys in the State Special Prosecution Unit's civil division filed a motion last year in 54th State District Court seeking to have Robert Anthony Fluke committed to a West Texas sex offender treatment facility before his release from prison in February.
Jury selection was delayed temporarily Monday when a prospective juror with a previous medical condition started bleeding profusely from his upper leg. Fortunately, there were two nurses on the jury panel who rushed in to assist the man before he was taken to the hospital.
Judge Susan Kelly called an early lunch break so a team could come in and clean the extensive blood stain from the carpet of the courthouse annex. Jury selection resumed at 1 p.m.
Fluke, 39, is serving a 20-year prison term after pleading guilty in April 2003 to two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child. Special prosecutor Maureen Whittmore alleged in the civil commitment petition that Fluke is a "repeat sexually violent offender who suffers from a behavioral abnormality that makes him likely to engage in a predatory act of sexual violence.”
Fluke is represented by attorneys from the State Counsel for Offenders Office. He was supposed to go to trial earlier this month. However, it was postponed when he tested positive for COVID-19 at the McLennan County Jail on the morning of his trial.
State prosecutors will ask the jury to determine that Fluke should be sent to a treatment facility in Littlefield instead of being released. If he is committed, Fluke’s case will be reviewed every two years to see if he can be released or if his multi-tiered treatment plan needs to be modified.
According to court records in the case to which Fluke pleaded guilty almost 20 years ago, a girl reported she was at her cousin’s house on Summer Avenue and her cousin’s wife called Fluke to come over. The girl, who was 12 at the time, reported to police that she asked Fluke to get her a drink from the kitchen.
She said she noticed “some white stuff” floating in her drink but she drank it anyway. She told police her “eyes starting rolling back in her head” 10 minutes later and she was unable to get up, according to police reports.
She said someone carried her to bed, where she said Fluke sexually assaulted her.
Fluke is the fourth person to stand trial in McLennan County under the civil commitment statute. Two others were committed for sex offender treatment and the third case ended in a hung jury and a mistrial. However, the jury approved the inmate’s civil commitment at a retrial in October 2019.