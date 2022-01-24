Civil commitment trial begins for sex offender inmate from Waco

State prosecutors will ask the jury to determine that Fluke should be sent to a treatment facility in Littlefield instead of being released. If he is committed, Fluke’s case will be reviewed every two years to see if he can be released or if his multi-tiered treatment plan needs to be modified.

According to court records in the case to which Fluke pleaded guilty almost 20 years ago, a girl reported she was at her cousin’s house on Summer Avenue and her cousin’s wife called Fluke to come over. The girl, who was 12 at the time, reported to police that she asked Fluke to get her a drink from the kitchen.

She said she noticed “some white stuff” floating in her drink but she drank it anyway. She told police her “eyes starting rolling back in her head” 10 minutes later and she was unable to get up, according to police reports.

She said someone carried her to bed, where she said Fluke sexually assaulted her.

Fluke is the fourth person to stand trial in McLennan County under the civil commitment statute. Two others were committed for sex offender treatment and the third case ended in a hung jury and a mistrial. However, the jury approved the inmate’s civil commitment at a retrial in October 2019.

