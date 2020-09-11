 Skip to main content
Clifton man arrested in Woodway undercover child sex sting
Clifton man arrested in Woodway undercover child sex sting

A 33-year-old man was arrested in Coryell County on Thursday afternoon after undercover Woodway Department of Public Safety officers posing as a teenager agreed to his request to meet him for sex, authorities said.

Kevin Williams

Williams

Kevin Dewayne Williams, of Clifton, was arrested at a business in Gatesville, where he had asked to meet a 16-year-old girl for sex. Public Safety Director Bret Crook said Williams had been communicating with undercover detectives for a period of time before arranging the meeting Thursday.

Crook said Williams offered to bring the teenager drugs in exchange for sex when the two met. Detectives met Williams at a business, and he was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of online solicitation of a minor.

Authorities brought Williams back to McLennan County, where he was booked into McLennan County Jail. He remained in custody Friday with a bond listed at $50,000.

