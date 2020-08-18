Confederate group plans to replace stolen flag with bigger one at I-35 memorial

A local Sons of Confederate Veterans unit plans to fly an even bigger Confederate battle flag after vandals stole the old emblem from the group’s memorial on Interstate 35 in Bellmead.

Markham Dossett, Camp 129 commander for the Sons of Confederate Veterans, said vandals cut a hole in the memorial’s chain link fence, broke the lock on the flagpole’s halyard and stole the flag on Aug. 1. Dossett said the incident was captured on video and reported to Bellmead police.

The memorial, which sits between two motels on the southbound frontage road, has seen several incidents of flag theft or vandalism over its 10-year history, including one incident in 2014 when the flagpole was toppled.

The Aug. 1 incident occurred amid nationwide protests against racial injustice and calls to remove Confederate imagery from public places, though this memorial is on private land.

Dossett said he isn’t sure if the perpetrators of the recent incident are college pranksters or someone who hates the flag. But he knows his group’s efforts to honor the Confederate war dead, especially those from Waco and Texas, will not be deterred.