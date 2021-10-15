Connally teacher arrested in stalking case, after bonding out on solicitation of a minor charge

A Connally Elementary School teacher was arrested on a felony stalking charge Friday, shortly after he bonded out of jail on an online solicitation of a minor charge.
McLennan County Sheriff’s Office investigators had targeted the second grade teacher, Timothy Bruner, 59, in an online sting earlier this week after a 19-year-old woman reported he had been sending her sexually explicit social media messages that caused her to fear for her safety since March of 2019, when she was 16, according to an arrest affidavit. Access to Bruner’s phone after his initial arrest Thursday allowed officials to confirm the messages to the woman had been sent from his account, the affidavit states.
Connally Independent School District placed Bruner on leave after officials were informed of his arrest Thursday.
The 19-year-old woman told detectives Bruner started when she was 16 to send her photos he had taken from her Instagram page, along with sexually explicit comments, and later called her with further explicit comments and descriptions of his actions while he was on the phone, according to the affidavit. She threatened to contact law enforcement and received advice from an officer on how to proceed.
She did not know who was sending the messages, but after she was 18, she received similar messages, including one in which the man said he had seen her cheering at a football game for a local high school where she was a cheerleader, though it was not a Connally school, the affidavit states. Knowing the person sending the messages had information about her outside her social media account added to her existing fears that he would sexually assault her, and the continuing messages and calls, sent as recently as May, made her afraid to go to school and to work, according to the document.
In the sting operation Wednesday that led to Bruner’s initial arrest, a detective posing as a 16 year old contacted Bruner on social media, and their conversation led to Bruner describing sexually explicit actions he was taking and asking for the girl to do the same and to show him, investigators reported.
He bonded out Friday morning on the initial charge and was arrested again on a third-degree felony stalking charge.
He remained in McLennan County Jail on Friday with bond listed at $150,000.