Convicted robber sentenced to 40 years in sexual assault of babysitter, 15

A former Waco man convicted in December of aggravated robbery was sentenced to an additional 40 years in prison Monday for the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl who babysat his child.

Michael Lance Gutierrez, 38, pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child in exchange for the 40-year term and an agreement by prosecutors to drop a bail jumping charge that landed Gutierrez a featured role on "America's Most Wanted" in October 2012.

Gutierrez was sentenced to 60 years in prison in December after his conviction for breaking into a couple's house in 2010, holding them hostage with a pair of kitchen knives and stealing $23 in cash.

Gutierrez will serve the 40-year sentence concurrently with the 60-year term, making him eligible for parole after he is given credit for serving at least 30 years in prison.

Testimony from Gutierrez's aggravated robbery trial showed he was high and drunk when he climbed through the window of the couple's Waco home, which was about two houses down from where he was living at the time. He held knives to the man's throat and stomach and threatened them. The woman was able to call police, who entered the house and found a shirtless Gutierrez sitting on the couch.