Coryell County fugitive arrested in death of Waco woman

A Coryell County fugitive was arrested Monday in Hamilton on charges of murder and evidence tampering, stemming from the April disappearance and presumed killing of Elizabeth Ann Romero, 44, of Waco.

The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force apprehended Erin Baily Finchum on Monday at a residence in Hamilton, according to a statement from Coryell County Sheriff Scott Williams. Coryell deputies obtained warrants for Finchum's arrest on charges related to the April killing of Romero, the statement says.

Finchum is the fourth person to be arrested in connection to Romero's killing.

Jessica Colleen Robinson and her mother, Betsy Ayres Robinson, remain in custody in Coryell County Jail, on charges of murder and evidence tampering. Cody Gene Ayres, a relative of the Robinson women, was also arrested in August on evidence tampering charges and freed on bond.

Romero's family in Waco reported her missing in April.

Coryell authorities accuse the Robinson women and Funchum of killing Romero in connection to the March theft of 10 sheets of plywood, valued at around $270, from a Gatesville construction site, court documents show.

Coryell authorities released affidavits on Sept. 1 describing a violent confrontation between the Robinson women and Romero over the March plywood theft that led to Romero's slaying.

Jessica Robinson was arrested in May on suspicion of stealing the plywood, jail records show. Court documents link Romero to the theft as well. Authorities charged her with capital murder Aug. 23, the Tribune-Herald reported at the time. She remains jailed, according to Williams' most recent statement.

Betsy Robinson was arrested Aug. 23 on on charges of murder and tampering with evidence, the Tribune-Herald reported at the time. Williams said Betsy Robinson also remains jailed.

Ayers was arrested Aug. 23 on a tampering with evidence charge and released on bail, the Tribune-Herald reported at the time.