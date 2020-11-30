County to ask Legislature for two new courts, citing area's growth

McLennan County commissioners are asking the state to create two new courts for the county to help increase efficiency once the local judicial system is able to resume full-time business after a crippling pandemic.
Commissioners will pass resolutions Tuesday morning asking the 87th Texas Legislature to create a new state district court and a new county court-at-law, both to be effective Sept. 1, 2021.
The resolutions say the county has experienced substantial "economic and population growth" in the past 15 years and anticipates significant growth in the near future with new major manufacturing and warehousing employers relocating to McLennan County.
It is important for the county to provide judicial resources for that anticipated growth, the resolutions say. So commissioners are seeking the new courts as a way of "paving the way for options," County Judge Scott Felton said.
It has been about 42 years since McLennan County Court-at-Law No. 2 was created and 15 years since 414th State District Court was created, officials noted. Judge Vicki Menard, who is set to become the county's new administrative district judge with the Dec. 31 retirement of 19th State District Judge Ralph Strother, was appointed the first judge of 414th State District Court.
The county currently has five state district courts, with one also serving as juvenile court; two county courts-at-law; a CPS court; a veterans court; a mental health court; and six justice courts. It is a widely held belief that counties normally must ask the state two or three times before new courts are approved, Felton said.
For years, the question around McLennan County was not if the county needs new courts, but where would the county put another one, as the historic, 118-year-old county courthouse has reached capacity.
Felton said commissioners recently awarded a bid for the demolition of portions of the old downtown jail on Columbus Avenue, which the county plans to convert to courtrooms and storage space. The demolition work will cost about $1 million, Felton said, adding the old jail structure could house up to four courtrooms.
District Clerk Jon Gimble noted that the courthouse annex and the downtown jail are connected on the third floors. He said he is using the fifth floor of the annex, formerly part of the old downtown jail known as "high five," as storage space for juvenile records and other court documents that are sealed.
Asbestos abatement in the old jail is set to begin within the week, Gimble said.
Felton said State Rep. Charles "Doc" Anderson suggested that bills creating the two new courts for McLennan County would stand a better chance at passing if commissioners issued the resolutions in support of the new courts.
Felton said the new courts each would cost the county about $500,000 a year. The state would pay the salary of a new state district judge, about $158,000, while the county would pick up the salary for a new county court-at-law judge, about $157,000 a year. The county would fund staffing for the courts.
Commissioners and local judges have discussed the possibility of requesting the creation of new courts for a few years, Felton said.
"We were looking at the McLennan County judicial system, primarily to see if we could be more efficient, process defendants faster and have less jail days, which costs us a lot of money," Felton said. "We got some reports back, but over the last several years the question was if you do get more courts, where are you going to put them?
"That got us into discussions of space. We looked at all our options, building off-site, trying to expand buildings we had, squeeze another court onto the fourth floor, but it became apparent we could not use the downtown jail as a jail because it could never pass inspection," he said.
Felton said if the new courts are not approved, it will start the process for courts to be added in years to come. Or if the Legislature approves only one of the courts, the county can then decide how it wants to proceed, Felton said.
The old jail also might be used for additional space for the district attorney's office, the district clerk's office, for storage and other offices as future needs arise, he said.
County Court-at-Law Judge Vik Deivanayagam said the county could use new courts to help handle increasing backlogs caused by the coronavirus shutdown. He said a new county court-at-law could handle more civil lawsuits, contested probate matters and a variety of legal matters.
"We have work we could send to it, but are we going to collapse if we don't get a County Court-at-Law No. 3? No," Deivanayagam said. "Civil attorneys would love to have a civil county court. But whatever gets approved, I will be happy and we will just keep plugging away."
