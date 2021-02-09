Court records: Man shot by Lacy Lakeview officer had mental illness history

During Carter's interview with Powell, the doctor said Powell spoke openly about his mental illness.

"I have schizophrenia — I understand that," Powell told Carter, making multiple references to demon possession and being overtaken by evil spirits.

Powell, who was in jail during the interview, told Carter he had been on his medication for two months, so he wasn't hearing as many voices as before. "I hear God's voice every now and then, but it's good," he said, according to Carter's report.

"Despite relative clarity of thought, he insisted in the reality of demons and spirits," Carter wrote. "He gave a physical description of God, saying he regularly sees him. Further, he gave a description of the devil's physical appearance. … He told stories about interactions between God and the angels that seemed to have loose connections to stories found in the Bible. He told these stories to illustrate how, 'I'm constantly trying to figure out the truth in my mind.'"

Powell told Carter that he drinks to excess so he can sleep and to escape the 100 hallucinations he reported he had daily.

"It's a full-time job trying to stay away from the hallucinations," he was quoted in Carter's report.