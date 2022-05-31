Court rejects plea deal in Waco child's death

The 54th State District Court rejected a plea deal on Thursday negotiated for a Waco man charged with evidence tampering in the shooting death of a Waco 2-year-old during September last year, a spokesperson for the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

“The plea agreement we (the DA’s office) negotiated called for (Derrick Damon Pipkins Jr, 21, of Waco) sentencing to be consolidated and the judge rejected the deal,” DA's office spokesperson Tom Needham said Tuesday after the Memorial Day holiday.

The Pipkins case was shown on Friday to be scheduled for a jury trial on a third-degree felony evidence tampering charge stemming from his 2-year-old nephew’s shooting death last fall.

The plea agreement worked out between prosecutor Randy Dale and defense attorney Jonathan Sibley would have called for Pipkins to receive a 10-year sentence. The sentence would have run concurrently with another sentence Pipkins is already serving, Needham said.

Sibley said Pipkins withdrew his plea because the judge indicated she was not inclined to accept it the deal. The judge indicated she would have wanted Pipkins' new sentence to start after he completes the unrelated sentence he is already serving, Sibley said. She also did not think the prosecutor on the case had enough interaction with the victim's family regarding the deal, Sibley said.

The prosecutor assigned to Pipkins' cases since 2019 left the McLennan County District Attorney's Office in March for a job with the Bell County Attorney's Office, leaving Dale to take over.

"Where the case is now is like going back to square one, because it an either go to a jury trial or the prosecution and defense can work out another plea," Sibley said.

Investigation of the toddler’s death determined the shooting was accidental, according to court records. The toddler had removed a gun from Pipkins’ knapsack in back room of a Waco apartment, records state.

Waco Police had charged Pipkins with evidence tampering as a third-degree felony in connection with the shooting death, court records show.

Police reported he was prohibited from being in possession of a firearm at the time and attempted to conceal the weapon in an effort to keep it out of evidence, records show.

Pipkins is already serving a 10-year sentence for two counts of deadly conduct stemming from a July 2019 incident, jail records show. He had been on probation for the 2019 charges and prevented from owning or possessing a firearm when his nephew died in September 2021, court records show.

The 54th State District Court adjudicated his guilt on the 2019 charges in March, records show.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.