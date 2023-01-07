Court rules teens in Texas must get parental permission for birth control

Teenagers in McLennan County and across Texas will need parental permission to get birth control from certain federally funded family planning clinics, after a federal court ruling last month.

The ruling is a “devastating barrier for vulnerable teens seeking to prevent an unintended pregnancy,” said Autumn Keiser, spokesperson for Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas, which operates the only McLennan County program directly affected.

The ruling, which is under appeal, has prompted interim statewide guidance to require parental consent for contraception at 156 federally funded clinics, The Texas Tribune reported. The clinics are funded through a program under Title X of the U.S. Public Health Service Act that has provided free, confidential contraception to anyone regardless of age, income or immigration status since 1970.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk’s ruling Dec. 20, in Deanda v. Becerra, strikes down the confidentiality clause in the Title X program, with respect to parental consent for minor children. It applies to medicinal and mechanical forms of contraception.

Kacsmaryk made his judgement based the section of the Texas Family Code that gives parents the right to determine their children’s upbringing, specifically health care, and the due process clause of the 14the Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Title X clinics long represented a lone exception to the state requirement, The Texas Tribune reported.

Keiser said Planned Parenthood expects the ruling to directly affect less than 1% of Waco-area patients.

“Last year 1,817 patients received healthcare at the Waco Planned Parenthood Health Center,” Keiser said.

Statewide, about 180,000 patients, including about 9,000 younger than 18, received care at Title X clinics in fiscal year 2020, the vast majority under the poverty line and uninsured, according to The Texas Tribune.

Planned Parenthood's Mary Ruth Duncan Health Center is the only Title X provider in McLennan County, offering services including birth control, annual wellness exams, sexually transmitted infection testing and treatment, and breast and cervical cancer screening. The access the center provides is especially important for people without health insurance, Keiser said.

“Healthcare services funded by Title X are available today despite the new ruling that teens seeking contraception are required to obtain parental consent even if they are parents themselves,” she said.

Clinics and health care facilities not funded through Title X, such as Waco Family Medicine, are unaffected and may continue to operate and provide all services as they did before Kacsmaryk’s decision, a Waco Family Medicine spokesperson said Thursday.

In McLennan County, teen pregnancy rates surpass national averages, Keiser said.

“Texans need access to birth control not roadblocks,” she said.

The county's teen birth rate, defined as births per 1,000 women age 15 to 19, stood at 21.7 in 2021, with a total of 234 births in that age group, according to the nonprofit Texas Campaign to Prevent Teen Pregnancy. The statewide rate was 20.3, and the nationwide rate was 14.4.

In 2020, McLennan County saw 233 teens give birth, including 167 births among women age 18 or 19, 66 births in the 15-17 age group and none among girls 14 or younger, according to Healthy Futures of Texas.

Officials at Waco Independent School District and Midway ISD both said they offer child care and parenting guidance for students who have children of their own, in an effort to help them graduate. Neither district provided contraception to students before or after Kacsmaryk’s judgement.

While Kacsmaryk’s ruling is under appeal, the statewide administrator for Title X, Every Body Texas, advised its 156 clinics to require parental consent for minors to receive contraception “out of an abundance of caution” as the group awaits further guidance from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, The Texas Tribune reported.

“We hope that as the case proceeds, we are able to revoke this guidance and continue to provide minors in Texas the sexual and reproductive care they need and deserve with or without parental consent,” Stephanie LeBleu, acting Title X project director at Every Body Texas, told The Texas Tribune.

LeBleu told The Texas Tribune the guidance on parental consent does not apply to testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections, pregnancy tests, emergency contraception, condoms or counseling.