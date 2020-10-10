Courts bracing for pandemic-related appeals as McLennan County prepares to resume trials

"Given the current state of the global pandemic, it would be hard to imagine a smooth venire process; however, the required protocols make the actual process so chaotic that the process did not seem to meet the spirit or gravamen of constitution or state statute requirements," the motion states.

"This court should be aware that all parties put in a considerable amount of work, but the case was not at all similar to the case at bar; thus, the possible appellate issues are magnified," Harrell wrote.

Lou Gilbreath, Holland's father, said that while he is eager to see justice done in his son's case, he is convinced that postponing the trial was the right thing to do so it won't bounce back on appeal.

"I don’t want it go ahead like it is and then someone to go, 'Oh, we are going to put it on appeal because it was done this way or that way because it is a new thing that nobody has done before.' Maybe by February, they will be doing things more regularly and they will have all this worked out and not so much to appeal."

Schwieger said he wonders how potential jurors will be affected by being forced to show up for jury duty. The prospective jurors were sent COVID-19 screen questions with their summons. It potentially excuses from jury service anyone over 65 or anyone with serious underlying conditions.