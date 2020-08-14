COVID-19 forces trial in 2017 shooting death of mother, child to be put off again

"I am not very optimistic that the trial will be held in calendar year 2020," Strother said.

Reaves told the judge the defense needs more time because it still is waiting to receive detailed reports on DNA testing done in the case and that the efforts of their mitigation expert have been delayed because of pandemic shutdowns.

Strother set another status hearing in the case for Oct. 2. The state has said it intends to seek the death penalty against Weiss.

Documents filed in the case indicate Weiss had an affair with Martinez, who gave birth to Weiss’ baby, Azariah. Weiss did not want to be part of the child’s life, affidavits state.

“Through the course of investigation, (the investigator) discovered that Weiss, who is currently married, had an affair with the victim Valarie Martinez,” a warrant states. “When Weiss learned Martinez was pregnant, he stopped all communication with her.

“Martinez located Weiss through social media and contacted Weiss’ wife and sister and told them about the child she and Weiss had. (Investigators) learned that Weiss told his sister he did not want anything to do with Martinez or the child and stated he wanted it to ‘go away.’”