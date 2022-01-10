COVID-19 scuttles civil trial for man imprisoned for child sex assault

For the second time this month, McLennan County officials have been forced to postpone a trial because of the surging pandemic.
Judge Susan Kelly of Waco's 54th State District Court called off a civil sexual offender commitment trial Monday after the defendant, Robert Anthony Fluke, tested positive for COVID-19 at the McLennan County Jail before he was transported to the courthouse.
Last week, 19th State District Judge Thomas West postponed an aggravated sexual assault of a child trial because two critical prosecution witnesses had the virus and a third witness was in quarantine after exposure to COVID-19.
Kelly rescheduled Fluke's civil commitment trial for Jan. 24, just 10 days before he is slated for mandatory release from the Texas prison system after he served 20 years on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Attorneys from the State Special Prosecution Unit's civil division filed a petition in May 2020 that claims Fluke is a sexual predator who needs further treatment. The petition seeks to have Fluke committed to a West Texas sex offender treatment facility before his release from prison.
Fluke “is a repeat sexually violent offender who suffers from a behavioral abnormality that makes him likely to engage in a predatory act of sexual violence,” according to the petition.
Prosecutor Maureen Whittmore was set Monday to select a jury in the case and to ask it to determine that Fluke should be sent to a treatment facility in Littlefield instead of being released. If he is committed, Fluke’s case will be reviewed every two years to see if he can be released or if his multi-tiered treatment plan needs to be modified.
Fluke is represented by attorneys from the State Counsel for Offenders Office. He will be the fourth person to stand trial in McLennan County under the civil commitment statute. Two others were committed for sex offender treatment and the third case ended in a hung jury and a mistrial. However, the jury approved the inmate’s civil commitment at a retrial in October 2019.
McLennan County Sheriff's Department Maj. Ricky Armstrong said there were 74 county jail inmates and 30 jail staff members with active COVID-19 cases on Monday. He said all inmates are tested for COVID before they are taken to the McLennan County Courthouse. Deputies take the temperatures of courthouse visitors before they are allowed to enter the building.
According to court records in the case to which Fluke pleaded guilty 20 years ago, a girl reported she was at her cousin’s house on Summer Avenue and her cousin’s wife called Fluke to come over. The girl, who was 12 at the time, reported to police that she asked Fluke to bring her a drink from the kitchen.
She said she noticed “some white stuff” floating in her drink but she drank it anyway. She told police her “eyes starting rolling back in her head” 10 minutes later and she was unable to get up, according to police reports.
She said someone carried her to bed, where she said Fluke sexually assaulted her.