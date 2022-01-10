COVID-19 scuttles civil trial for man imprisoned for child sex assault

Prosecutor Maureen Whittmore was set Monday to select a jury in the case and to ask it to determine that Fluke should be sent to a treatment facility in Littlefield instead of being released. If he is committed, Fluke’s case will be reviewed every two years to see if he can be released or if his multi-tiered treatment plan needs to be modified.

Fluke is represented by attorneys from the State Counsel for Offenders Office. He will be the fourth person to stand trial in McLennan County under the civil commitment statute. Two others were committed for sex offender treatment and the third case ended in a hung jury and a mistrial. However, the jury approved the inmate’s civil commitment at a retrial in October 2019.

McLennan County Sheriff's Department Maj. Ricky Armstrong said there were 74 county jail inmates and 30 jail staff members with active COVID-19 cases on Monday. He said all inmates are tested for COVID before they are taken to the McLennan County Courthouse. Deputies take the temperatures of courthouse visitors before they are allowed to enter the building.