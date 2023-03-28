A Child Protective Services investigator testified Tuesday about a child’s accounts of being sexually abused by a Waco man on trial in 54th State District Court.

Walter Manuel Cardona, 32, is on trial on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a young child. According to Cardona’s indictment, the abuse happened from February 2016 to February 2021, when the girl was between age 7 and 12.

Before a jury of six men and six women, McLennan County Assistant District Attorney Tara Avants called as her first witness Child Protective Services investigator Averie Wiley. Wiley said she was the first adult the child told about Cardona’s alleged abuse.

The child said that at times when her mother was out of the home, when it just Cardona in the home with the girl and her younger brother, Cardona would often pick her up, take her to a bedroom and rape her or touch her in a sexual manner, Wiley told the jury. The child told investigators she sometimes pleaded with Cardona not to touch her, Wiley said.

Cardona’s defense attorney, Jonathan Sibley, asked Wiley who initially reported the allegations against Cardona and how she was the first adult the child told.

Wiley said the child told her stepsister, and the stepsister told her mother, who immediately called CPS.

Wiley told the jury she heard the child describe what Cardona did during the child’s first interview, again during a forensic interview and also during a medical exam with a forensic pediatrician. Wiley said the child’s story remained consistent with each person she spoke to.

Sibley asked Wiley whether she, the forensic interviewer or the forensic pediatrician questioned the child in a leading way.

Wiley said all the questions to the child were open ended and did not suggest that anyone had done anything specific.

Sibley asked if anyone who interviewed the child asked critical questions to verify the veracity of what the child said or asked about any inconsistencies in her account.

Wiley said all the questions are designed to make the child feel comfortable telling her story, not to verify its degree of truthfulness or accuracy.

Because the most recent alleged abuse was less than five days before her initial interview, the child went to an area hospital for a sexual assault forensic exam immediately after the interview.

Investigators found Cardona’s DNA on a blanket from the girl’s bedroom but not on her clothing or other items taken from her bedroom, and the forensic exam did not find any of his DNA, Avants told the jury during opening statements.

During his opening statement, Sibley suggested the girl’s statement to her stepsister that she’d had sex snowballed into the detailed claims about abuse by Cardona.

Sibley told the jury they should consider what evidence would be left behind by the alleged sexual abuse but was not actually found.

Cardona remains in custody in McLennan County Jail on $200,000 bond in the case. He was arrested Aug. 8, 2021.