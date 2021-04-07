 Skip to main content
Crowds pay final respects to slain DPS Trooper Chad Walker
Crowds pay final respects to slain DPS Trooper Chad Walker

Crowds gathered Wednesday morning at Groesbeck High School's stadium to pay respects to slain Trooper Chad Walker, 38, who was killed assisting a motorist on the side of the road near Mexia on March 26.

Walker, who had served the area as a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper since 2015, was well-known in his hometown of Groesbeck, where he had previously served as a police officer.

He died in a Waco hospital on March 31, days after he was shot by DeArthur Pinson, 38, whose vehicle was stopped on the shoulder of Farm-to-Market Road 2838 near Mexia.

This story will be updated online throughout the morning, and a full version will appear in Thursday's print edition.

