Cyclist dies in South Waco collision with SUV

A Waco man died in an area hospital Wednesday night after his bicycle collided with an SUV near South 18th Street and Connor Avenue, Waco Police said.

Officers responded to the crash about 9:08 p.m. after cyclist Ernest Mclemore, 31, collided with a 2018 Ford Expedition, according to statement from Waco Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley.

Mclemore was taken to an area hospital where he later died, Shipley said. The SUV driver cooperated with officers on the scene as well as with investigating detectives, and no arrest was made, she said.

Detectives continue to investigate the crash and have not yet determined whether either party showed signs of intoxication, Shipley said in an email to the Tribune-Herald.