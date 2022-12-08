DA dismisses charges: Hewitt man not culpable in sexual abuse of teen

Prosecutors recently dropped two child sexual abuse charges against a Hewitt man in case from 2020.

The McLennan County District Attorney’s Office dismissed two second-degree felony counts against Micah Garrett Prather, 22, because the evidence against him is insufficient, prosecutor Will Hix indicated in his motion to dismiss filed Nov. 30.

“This Defendant was victimized directly by his Co-defendants and lacked the culpable mental state for this offense,” Hix wrote.

A grand jury had indicted Prather in September 2020 in a case that also involved co-defendants George Anthony Spratt Jr., 58, of Waco, and Willie Ross Davis Jr., 61, of Hewitt, on charges stemming from sexual abuse of two Hewitt youths who were teenagers at the time.

Davis pleaded guilty April 14 to two first-degree felony counts of trafficking of a person and four second-degree felony counts of promoting child pornography. Judge Susan Kelly of Waco's 54th State District Court sentenced Davis on May 19 to 40 years for each trafficking count and 20 years for each child pornography count, with all sentences running concurrently.

The 54th District Court scheduled Spratt for trail Feb. 3 on an indictment of first-degree felony continuous trafficking of a person. The indictment contains four additional second-degree felony counts of promoting child pornography.

Prather’s original charges were indecency with a child and sexual performance of a child.