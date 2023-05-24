The McLennan County District Attorney's Office has declined to pursue a sexual assault charge against a 37-year-old Bellmead man arrested in April because the teenage girl involved in the case said she misrepresented her age to the man, his defense attorney said.
Bellmead police arrested James Louis Newton Jr. on April 13 on the felony charge and a Class B misdemeanor charge of sharing harmful material with a child, after determining he sent a nude photo of himself to the girl, who turned 17 in March, police said at the time.
"Charges were refused in James Newton Jr.'s arrest for second-degree felony sexual assault," Newton's defense attorney, Cody Cleveland, said Wednesday. "The alleged victim said she had misrepresented her age."
McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens confirmed his office declined to indict Newton on the sexual assault charge.
The Class B misdemeanor charge has been reduced to a Class C misdemeanor.
"I was fooled by someone pretending to be grown," Newton said by email.
