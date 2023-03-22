A Bellmead man entered a guilty plea Monday in a 2021 shooting that left his girlfriend paralyzed, and prosecutors asked for a life sentence at a Tuesday sentencing hearing.

Bellmead police arrested Dari Washington, 23, on May 24, 2021, in the shooting of Jaira Kirven that morning, and a grand jury indicted him Sept. 2, 2021, on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault.

Washington pleaded guilty in Waco's 54th State District Court and asked Judge Susan Kelly to sentence him. During a sentencing hearing Tuesday, the McLennan County District Attorney's Office asked for a life sentence. Kelly ordered a pre-sentencing investigation, and the court is scheduled to render a sentence June 8.

Court documents state Washington and Kirven argued before he shot her. Kirven is paralyzed from the waist down.

Bellmead police received a call at about 9:50 a.m. May 24, 2021, regarding a shooting at the Eagle Crest apartments in the 4200 block of Bellmead Drive, and officers found a wounded 22-year-old woman, police said at the time. She was taken in critical condition to a local hospital, where she underwent surgery, officials said at the time.

Officers arrested Washington the same day in the 3700 block of Bellmead Drive, the Tribune-Herald reported at the time. He has remained in McLennan County Jail ever since, with bond set at $500,000.

Washington has two prior felony convictions, each of which began with deferred adjudication probation, according to court records. He was convicted in each case after failing to abide by the terms and conditions of his probation, records show. He was convicted in a 2017 case in which he knocked a woman unconscious and in a case from 2016, when he was a teenager himself, in which he posted a video online of himself and a teenage girl having sex, without the girl's permission to record or share the video.