A Moody woman who officials say was shot by deputies after pointing a gun at them in January may have her bond revoked and return to jail after missing a court hearing in an unrelated 2019 case, records show.

Aurora Victoria Whitman, 59, was released March 24 from McLennan County Jail on $100,000 bond after her arrest on two first-degree felony charges of aggravated assault against a public servant in the January incident.

The McLennan County District Attorney's office filed to revoke Whitman's bond after she missed a hearing May 31 related to a July 6, 2019, charge of assault of a public servant. In the 2019 case, she had entered a guilty plea in January and requested probation. In the 2019 incident, Whitman pleaded guilty to striking a corrections officer while jailed on a misdemeanor charge. Last week's hearing in Waco's 54th State District Court was scheduled to review the results of a presentencing investigation.

In the Jan. 10 incident, McLennan County deputies responded to a call from a homeowner in the 300 block of Freedman Road who said Whitman was in the home with swords and guns, tearing up the place and making threats, her arrest affidavit says.

Deputies shot Whitman after she pointed a loaded shotgun at deputies and disregarded instructions to put it down, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said at the time.

Whitman received surgery and spent a two weeks in a local hospital before she was jailed.