Dallas-area man gets plea deal in shooting that wounded Axtell woman

A McLennan County prosecutor has agreed to deferred adjudication and a fine for a Dallas-area man accused of shooting an Axtell woman at a Waco-area water park in July 2020.

A defense attorney and prosecutor presented the plea agreement of Marcus Lee Broomfield, 20, of Seagoville, in a video conference Friday with Judge Thomas C. West of the 19th District Court.

Broomfield was accused of firing several rounds into the air after leaving the BSR water park, now known as Waco Surf, McLennan County Sheriff's Office authorities have said.

Several rounds pierced the home of Dorothy Trevino near the intersection of Beaver Lake Road and Old Mexia Road while she was asleep that day. One shot wounded her and caused her to be treated at a local hospital, sheriff's officials said at the time.

A grand jury indicted Broomfield on Sept. 17, 2020, on charges of second-degree aggravated assault in the shooting.

Assistant Criminal District Attorney Will Gray on Friday recommended deferred adjudication probation and a fine as the punishment. Defense attorney Scottie D. Allen of Dallas, representing Broomfield, applied for probation.

Judge West ordered a background investigation for Broomfield on Friday and set a sentencing hearing for July 1. At the sentencing hearing the court will set the term of probation and determine the amount of the fine.

Defendants who successfully complete deferred adjudication probation have the opportunity to remove the conviction from their record. Those who violate such probation may be subject to the full penalty for the underlying offense.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.