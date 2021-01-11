 Skip to main content
Dallas man arrested in Waco in online solicitation case
A Dallas man has been charged with online solicitation of a minor in the latest of several online sex sting operations in Waco.

McLennan County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Jose Varela, 58, on Friday after he allegedly attempted to meet in Waco for sex with a teenage girl, who turned out to be an undercover detective. Varela first communicated with the detective on Jan. 7 on “an online application known for child exploitation,” according to an arrest affidavit.

The affidavit states Varela made plans to travel from Dallas to Waco, and arrived in town within the time frame the two had agreed on to meet for sex.

Varela was taken to McLennan County Jail, where his bail was set at $15,000. As of Monday night, he was no longer in jail.

Watch now: Remembering 9/11 in Waco — 19 years later

